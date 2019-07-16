Duale blames CRA for financial crisis in counties

National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has said the Commission on Revenue Allocation is to blame for the current stalemate on the Division of Revenue Bill.

Duale said the commission has been making recommendations based on non-realisable revenues.

Through a statement on Tuesday, the Garissa Town MP said CRA has been promising counties unrealistic figures and negotiating on divisions.

"The CRA appears to be continually inciting the County Governments against the National Government as if counties are foreign to the State," Duale said.

He said the non-realisable revenues proposed by the commission will only hurt and jeopardise the National Government.

Duale said in the event of a shortfall in collection of revenue, it is the National Government that shall bear the burden as the counties share of revenue is nondeductible.

Duale said the current impasse is not a new occurrence as the CRA Bill for the year 2015 and 2017 failed and they had to republish and consider it afresh prior being passed by both houses.

He has asked CRA, the Senate and National assembly to avoid chest-thumping and refrain from more protracted issues.

Duale said counties are in the blink of financial crunch due to the delay in agreeing on an equitable share of the revenue.

The Majority Leader reiterated that the Bill had to be republished as it succumbs to hiccups and the National Assembly is focused on completing on the Bill.

He said the Bill has been republished by the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriation Committee and hopes that the House will pass it once tabled.

His sentiments come a day after governors accused the National Treasury and the National Assembly of holding counties hostage.