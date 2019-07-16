Close

TO PROTECT WATER TOWER

CS Tobiko to order second phase of Mau evictions

None of those evicted would be compensated as they had illegally encroached on government land.

In Summary

• CS Tobiko dismissed those who have title deeds, terming the documents as pieces of paper which had been acquired through the back doors.

• He said though the issue had been politicised they were committed to ensuring the forest had been restored to its original status.

by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
16 July 2019 - 05:00
Environment CS Keriako Tobiko walks past a raw sewer in Kinyanjui slums, Nairobi
Environment CS Keriako Tobiko walks past a raw sewer in Kinyanjui slums, Nairobi
Image: COURTESY

The second phase of Mau evictions is set to kick off in a matter of weeks, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has said. 

Tobiko said that none of those evicted would be compensated as they had illegally encroached on government land.

This development comes as the government announced that it had so far reclaimed over 11,000 acres which had been grabbed by communities living around the forest.

 

“We shall in the coming weeks embark on evicting those currently farming in the Mau Forest and there will be no compensation,” he warned.

Tobiko dismissed those who have title deeds, terming the documents as pieces of paper which had been acquired through the back doors.

He said though the issue had been politicised they were committed to ensuring the forest had been restored to its original status.

The CS said some politicians were using the issue of the water tower to seek support from the communities.

No negotiating Mau evictions, Tobiko tells Rift Valley leaders

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; line-height: 12.0px; font: 8.0px Acta} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; ...
News
11 months ago

“I will keep on repeating that if you have a title deed that indicates you own part of the Mau you should know that it is just a piece of paper that you have,” he said.

The CS was accompanied by his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa during a Maasai cultural ceremony at Duka Moja on the border of Narok and Nakuru counties. 

Eugene on his part said the Mau Forest was depended on by many communities along the chain hence the need for its protection.

 

He said that the Cabinet was fully behind the conservation of the Mau adding that this could not be achieved with farming and illegal logging going on.

“People are fighting CS Tobiko for his stance on the Mau but as a government, we have agreed that the issue of conservation supersedes communal interests,” he said

The Devolution CS said that the government was determined to make sure that the country conserved the forest as a matter of public interest.

Narok North legislator Moitalel ole Kenta asked the government to address the Mau Forest issue once and for all for the sake of future generations.

“We need this issue sorted out forthwith as it's not only about Narok county but about the world and all those who encroached on the forest must be flushed out,” he said.

(edited by O. Owino)

Rift Valley MPs turn wrath on Tobiko over Mau evictions

A section of Rift Valley MPs opposed to the ongoing Mau Forest Eviction have accused Environment CS Keriako Tobiko for engineering the inhumane ...
News
11 months ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE MURAGE CORRESPONDENT
News
16 July 2019 - 05:00

Most Popular

  1. Decades later Shona speak Kikuyu but still lack IDs
    1d ago Big Read

  2. British PM May condemns Trump's 'go home' remark
    16h ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  4. [PHOTOS] Kenya's railway art gets a new platform
    15h ago Africa

  5. Corridors of Power
    2d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos