CS Tobiko to order second phase of Mau evictions

The second phase of Mau evictions is set to kick off in a matter of weeks, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has said.
Tobiko said that none of those evicted would be compensated as they had illegally encroached on government land.
This development comes as the government announced that it had so far reclaimed over 11,000 acres which had been grabbed by communities living around the forest.
“We shall in the coming weeks embark on evicting those currently farming in the Mau Forest and there will be no compensation,” he warned.
The CS said some politicians were using the issue of the water tower to seek support from the communities.
“I will keep on repeating that if you have a title deed that indicates you own part of the Mau you should know that it is just a piece of paper that you have,” he said.
The CS was accompanied by his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa during a Maasai cultural ceremony at Duka Moja on the border of Narok and Nakuru counties.
Eugene on his part said the Mau Forest was depended on by many communities along the chain hence the need for its protection.
He said that the Cabinet was fully behind the conservation of the Mau adding that this could not be achieved with farming and illegal logging going on.
“People are fighting CS Tobiko for his stance on the Mau but as a government, we have agreed that the issue of conservation supersedes communal interests,” he said
The Devolution CS said that the government was determined to make sure that the country conserved the forest as a matter of public interest.
Narok North legislator Moitalel ole Kenta asked the government to address the Mau Forest issue once and for all for the sake of future generations.
“We need this issue sorted out forthwith as it's not only about Narok county but about the world and all those who encroached on the forest must be flushed out,” he said.
(edited by O. Owino)