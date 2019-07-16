CS Tobiko to order second phase of Mau evictions

The second phase of Mau evictions is set to kick off in a matter of weeks, Environment CS Keriako Tobiko has said.

Tobiko said that none of those evicted would be compensated as they had illegally encroached on government land.

This development comes as the government announced that it had so far reclaimed over 11,000 acres which had been grabbed by communities living around the forest.

“We shall in the coming weeks embark on evicting those currently farming in the Mau Forest and there will be no compensation,” he warned.

Tobiko dismissed those who have title deeds, terming the documents as pieces of paper which had been acquired through the back doors.

He said though the issue had been politicised they were committed to ensuring the forest had been restored to its original status.

The CS said some politicians were using the issue of the water tower to seek support from the communities.