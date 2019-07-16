Counties to receive Sh316 billion in revised Bill

County Governments are set to receive an additional Sh6 billion in the new Division of Revenue Bill.

The counties will now receive Sh316 billion from the initial Sh310 billion after a consensus by the Senate and National Assembly.

Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday evening said the new bill will be published on Wednesday after the national government foregoes some resources to enhance shareable revenue to county governments.

This he said was after another round of consultations with stakeholders as instructed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Earlier, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has said the Commission on Revenue Allocation was to blame for the current stalemate on the Division of Revenue Bill.