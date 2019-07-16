Counties to receive Sh316 billion in revised Bill

• DP Ruto said the national government will forego some resources to enhance shareable revenue to county governments.

County Governments are set to receive an additional Sh6 billion in the new Division of Revenue Bill.
The counties will now receive Sh316 billion from the initial Sh310 billion after a consensus by the Senate and National Assembly.
Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday evening said the new bill will be published on Wednesday after the national government foregoes some resources to enhance shareable revenue to county governments.
This he said was after another round of consultations with stakeholders as instructed by President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Earlier, National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale has said the Commission on Revenue Allocation was to blame for the current stalemate on the Division of Revenue Bill.
Duale said the commission has been making recommendations based on non-realisable revenues.
Through a statement on Tuesday, the Garissa Town MP said CRA has been promising counties unrealistic figures and negotiating on divisions.
The Majority Leader reiterated that the Bill had to be republished as it succumbs to hiccups and the National Assembly is focused on completing on the Bill.
He had hinted the Bill will be republished by the Chairperson of the Budget and Appropriation Committee and hoped that the House will pass it once tabled.
His sentiments came a day after governors accused the National Treasury and the National Assembly of holding counties hostage.
The governors on Monday moved to the Supreme Court seeking the apex court's intervention in unlocking the current impasse on the Division of Revenue Bill 2019.