Crossroads: Confessions of gay priest who wants to get married

Reverend Jide Macaulay is an openly gay church minister who wants to marry his boyfriend.

But, in doing so, he risks losing his position as a clergyman in the Church.

Can the conflict between faith and same-sex love ever be resolved?

The plan for most people’s lives is simply laid out by society and is generally expected to be followed. Go to school, work for a few years, get married, have babies, and live happily ever after.

Jide fully intended to follow this route, until he found out that he was gay.

His is a story fraught with pain and confusion.

"As a young boy, I was shy and felt more comfortable relating with girls. My father was a clergyman who ensured they went to church and followed the scripture to the letter," he tells the British broadcaster BBC.