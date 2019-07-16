CBD smoking zones face closure

Nairobi is considering closing the five smoking zones within the CBD on grounds they are a nuisance.

They shelter street families, encourage prostitution, lurch children into smoking and fail to meet standards, critics say.

Head of Tobacco Control Unit Anthony Muthemba said the zones are more of a nuisance than a benefit.

He said the areas do not meet the specifications for downtown smoking zones.

“They are unmanned so they become havens for street families, there is prostitution taking place in these places, they are being used as toilets and mugging spots,” Muthemba said.

He said single cigarettes are sold inside by vendors, which is against the law.

Muthemba said it is not the responsibility of the authorities to provide a smoking zone, rather it is the sole responsibility of the smoker to find a place where smoke does not bother nonsmokers.