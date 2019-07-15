Warring church groups finally pray together yesterday.

The groups, from the African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa and the splinter African Independent Pentecostal Church of Kenya, held a joint service at St Peters AIPCK Cathedral in Naivasha.

Songs were sang, prayers recited as the congregation came together for the first time in 30 years to celebrate a Sunday service.

The event brought together followers of the two colonial era churches from across the country in a service where unity calls dominated the entire sermon.

The two churches have been at loggerheads over leadership, with claims that the leading bishops had overstayed in power.

This move follows the intervention of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who met the leadership of both churches to solve the wrangles.

Addressing the press after the service, that was also used to retire long-serving AIPCK archbishop, 92-year-old Timothy Gakubia, the clergy said they had resolved to work together and end disputes.

AIPCA head archbishop Fredrick Wang’ombe said the disputes that brought the wrangles have ended.

Wang’ombe said they were working on a unity programme that will see the hierarchy of the church determined and clearly outlined.

He said the Constitution of the two churches was clear, noting that all the bishops were brought on board to ensure smooth working relationship.

“This day will be remembered in the history of the two churches that after 30 years the two independent churches have come together to worship and announce the end of wrangles between us,” he said.

His sentiments were echoed by AIPCK archishop John Mwaura, who said they had agreed on retirement.

Mwaura said bishops will now retire at 65 years while the archbishops will retire at 70 years or after serving two terms in office.

“The term is six years and one can only serve for two terms or when he attains the age of 70 years, whichever comes first, and this will help in addressing some of the challenges that we have as a church,” he said.

Acrchbishop Samson Muthuri from AIPCA said they were looking forward to a merger that will see the independent churches become one in the future.

“For now we are determined to ensure we work together and bring our followers for the common good of the church and Kenya”.