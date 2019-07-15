Two sand harvesters die as quarry sinks in Naivasha

Two sand harvesters died on Sunday in Naivasha as the quarry where the wrked caved in.

The men, both age 22, died in Maella after a quarry collapsed and buried them.



The bodies were retrieved an hour later but they were dead on arrival at a nearby health centre.

The ongoing rains that have flooded farms and homes were blamed for weakening the ground.

Police opened an inquest.

Maella MCA Gathariki Kamanu said sand harvesting had employed tens of youths despite the dangers it posed.

He termed the incident an accident adding that rescue efforts were fruitless as the quarry was very deep.

“Tens of residents rushed to the scene and tried to save the two men but they had died of suffocation,” he said.

Kamanu called on the other sand harvesters to be cautious as the ground was weak due to the rains.

Meanwhile, residents found the body of a woman lying along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

It’s feared the mother of three and who worked in one of the bars was killed and dumped. One of her legs was fractured.

theIt was unclear the motive behind the murder as police moved in to collect the body and launch investigations.

Local leader James Kabono said the 23-year-old woman was well known.

He said it was still unclear if she had been murdered or hit by a car.

Police were investigating.

“We doubt if she was hit by a car as there would be blood spots on the scene and it’s likely she was murdered,” he said.

