Three al Shabaab militants killed in Lamu, two cops injured

Three suspected al Shabaab militants were on Monday killed by the Rapid Border Patrol Unit shortly after an IED detonated.

The explosion injured two police officers at a road along the Kiunga-Somalia border.

The IED believed to have been planted by the militants was targeting security units on patrol in the area.

Like in all their IED attacks, the militants hid in the bushes around the area where the explosive had been planted and ambushed the security officers once the explosive detonated at around 9.30 am.

During the ensuing fierce fire exchange, three of the militants were killed.

Two of the officers sustained gunshot wounds and were flown out of Lamu for treatment.

The officers were, however, were able to successfully repulse the militants.

While confirming the attack, Lamu East Deputy Commissioner David Lusava said he was yet to be furnished with all the details of the incident.

“I have received information about the IED attack somewhere in Kiunga towards the Somalia border but I don’t have the details. So I can’t even say how many have been injured or killed and whether they are terrorists or security officers. The area is under the multi-agency security operation Linda Boni, they are better placed with the details,” Lusava said.

A security official in Kiunga who requested anonymity as he isn’t allowed to speak to the media, confirmed that three militants had been killed.

“My unit was among the first responders to the scene shortly after the RBPU had been ambushed. We counted three bodies belonging to al Shabaab militants. They were dressed in jungle green military regalia and had around their necks, flags similar to those used by the militia group," he said.

He said they suspect the militants might have been around 30 owing to the number of footprints located inside the bushes where they hid.

Last month, four al Shabaab militants were killed when an IED they were setting up detonated prematurely at Kwa Omollo Bridge area in Lamu East.

An unknown number of militants are also believed to have fled the scene with deadly injuries sustained from the explosion.

Majority of areas along the Lamu-Somalia border in Lamu East are currently under a multi-agency security operation dubbed 'Linda Boni' launched by the Kenyan government in 2015.

Its major objective is to flush out al Shabaab militants from the Boni forest where they are believed to be holed up.