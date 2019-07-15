Thief seeks forgiveness after breaking into church

A thief who broke into a church in Engineer town on Monday sent an apology letter asking for forgiveness.

The priest at the Pentecostal Evangelistic Fellowship of Africa church in said the burglar asked the faithful to pray for him.

The church was broken into on Sunday night. The suspect said he had hoped to steal money which he had heard members saying was kept in the church.

“Dear fellow Christians. First and foremost good morning. I was sent here by one of your fellow Christians who told me that some money was has been kept inside the church, but I got nothing. God bless you and pray for me. Thanks," the letter reads,

It was signed by “the person who broke into the church.”

Reverend Peter Wanyoike who is in charge of PEFA church said the culprit will be forgiven as he requested.

"But it would have been more prudent if he appeared in person and confessed his sins,” Wanyoike said.