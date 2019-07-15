Tangatanga MPs tell off Raila over church donations

Gusii MPs allied to DP William Ruto have told Nasa leader Raila Odinga to keep his mouth shut over church donations.

They told Raila that he has the option of filing a report with the police if someone has stolen his money and given it to a church.

“I'm sure he can be helped, but not going round lecturing others on how much they should or should not give to God,” South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro said.

He said it is "foolish" for politicians to dictate what people should donate to churches. It borders political bankruptcy, he added.

“That someone wants to control congregants on how much to give to God is not only gross but a low on him.”

Osoro spoke at a fundraiser at Sironga SDA Church. Also present were MPs Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango ), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi) and Alfa Miruka (Bomachoge Chache).

They told Interior CS Matiangi to resign if he is interested in politics.

“As leaders, we respect him, but he should not go round on a CS flag while trumpeting politics. Let him climb down from his office and join politics,” Osoro said.

The MPs urged the government to hire unemployed graduates as census clerks.

They said they have information that some school principals and doctors have applied for the jobs.

Miruka said those with pay slips should not disadvantage jobless youths who need some money to start businesses. “Let's not lock the youth out."

