Settle the remaining 943 Waitiki squatters, Sonko tells Joho

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has urged his Mombasa counterpart Hassan Joho to cater for basic needs of squatters in Likoni.

Speaking in Likoni on Saturday, Sonko said it would be a milestone achievement for the county government of Mombasa to settle the remaining 943 squatters in the famous Waitiki land.

"They need water, security and food and the county government should help them because they are residents here and deserve better services. The government fought hard to ensure this matter is settled and it will remain to be a historic achievement," he said.

The 90-acre Waitiki land dispute has been the subject of court cases since 1997.

Landowner Evans Waitiki was evicted from the land by youths during the 1997-98 Kaya Bombo clashes, claiming it belonged to their forefathers.

He had maintained that he bought the land in 1975 stating it was worth Sh9 billion.

In 2013, a government valuation report indicated that the land and property on it was worth Sh3 billion.

However, in November 2015, President Uhuru Kenyatta settled the dispute after striking a deal with the prime property owner Waitiki.

Back then, the dispute had become a major political tool for the opposition, but Sonko said such pressure from Kenyans helped solve the matter.

The governor led Team Wanjiku in a two-day tour of the coastal region and made several stops in Nyali, Likoni, Mtwapa and Kwale.

The team pledged their support for Presidents Kenyatta's Big Four agenda, the handshake and the Blue Economy.