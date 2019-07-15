No rift in Cabinet — Tobiko, Eugene

Two Cabinet Secretaries have dismissed reports of a split in government saying they are committed to serving Kenyans and achieving the Big Four agenda.

Environment CS Keriako Tobiko and his Devolution counterpart Eugene Wamalwa said there was no division in Cabinet, terming Interior CS Fred Matiang’i's sentiments that they were united as factual.

Tobiko said the Constitution was very clear on who was the appointing authority adding that they were strictly doing their mandate.

He said they were committed on President Uhuru Kenyatta’s agenda of transformation saying they will not be perturbed by politics meant to derail their work.

Wamalwa said he had confidence in Matiang’i noting that his leadership skills were worth being emulated.

He said they were working together under the coordination of Matiang’i to see that government projects were being implemented in the given timelines.

“We have confidence in Matiang’i leading the team in ensuring that we coordinate all government projects and plans to meet the expectations of the public,” Wamalwa said.

The two CSs were speaking during a Maasai cultural ceremony at Duka Moja on the border on Narok and Nakuru counties where the Mau politics took centre stage.

They said Mau Forest would be reclaimed and protected, being the source of many livelihoods in the country.

Tobiko said the second phase of restoration of the forest would start. So far, the government has reclaimed 11,000 acres that had been grabbed, the Environment CS said.

He said though the issue had been politicised, they were committed to ensuring the forest has been restored to its original status.

“I will keep on repeating that if you have a title deed that indicates you own part of the Mau you should know that it is just a piece of paper that you have.”

Wamalwa said may communities were dependent on the Mau forest hence the need for its protection.

“People are fighting CS Tobiko for his stance on the Mau but as government, we have agreed that the issue of conservation supersedes communal interests and we are determined to conserve the forest as a matter of public interest.”

Edited by R.Wamochie