Map of Naivasha Dry Port out soon

Uganda, Rwanda, South Sudan, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo are to get land in the Naivasha Dry Port.

According to documents from senior government officials, only Tanzania has not been allocated space since the country has its own port near the Indian Ocean.

The mapping indicates that the five countries have space although the acreage has not yet been determined.

When Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni visited Kenya, the government offered him 1,000 acres near Kedong Ranch while South Sudan’s Salva Kiir also got 10 acres of the port.

Kenya will have the largest portion of land for the dry port and industrial park with the rest bordering it on one side and the standard gauge railway on the other.

“The map has already been presented before the Cabinet and it's only a matter of time before it's released to the public officially,” a senior government official said.

All the ports begin from Mai Mahiu-Narok Road where a weighbridge has been constructed and is currently being used to weigh trucks ferrying sand to different locations.

While visiting the area three months ago, Water PS Joseph Irungu said five of the 12 boreholes to provide water for the port and Industrial parks were ready.

Irungu said the government had set aside Sh700 million for water projects. He said the process of laying pipes from Naivasha, where the boreholes have been sunk to Mai Mahiu, will start.

He said Sh50 million would be used to drill and equip the five boreholes near Delamere farm in Naivasha.

“The government has provided Sh700 million for this project and we expect water supply to the economic zone by August as the first boreholes are ready,” he said.

This came as the Maasai community living next to the proposed land for the port said they were in full support of the projects.

A month after they said they were being forced out of the area to allow the construction of the projects, the group said the government had explained to them how they will benefit from the project.

Their spokesman Joseph Ole Kishau said they stood to benefit from the job opportunities once the port and industrial parks are set up.

“As the host community, we know over 70 per cent of the job opportunities will be given to us and we have agreed to support them since they will have much economic impact on our lives,” he said.

