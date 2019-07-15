Governors' second grilling to start this week

A showdown is expected in Parliament this week as Senators kick off the second round of grilling of governors over audit queries.

At least 29 county chiefs will appear before the Senate Public Accounts and Investments Committee starting Tuesday.

The Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang-chaired committee on Sunday released its three-month schedule of activities from Tuesday.

The governors will be questioned over the queries raised by Audit General Edward Ouko for financial years 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“All county executives are requested to submit written responses and all supporting documents to the specific issues raised in the Auditor General’s Report on Financial Operations of the respective county executive,” the notice to governors by Senate Clerk Jeremiah Nyegenye reads.

Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku will be the first to appear before the dreaded committee on Tuesday before Tharaka Nithi’s Muthomi Njiku takes the hot seat on Wednesday.

Council of Governors chairman and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Kisumu’s Anyang’ Nyongo, Hassan Joho of Mombasa and Cyprian Awiti of Homa Bay will also appear before the powerful oversight panel.

Ugly exchanges and confrontations have marred previous sessions with senators accusing the governors of embezzling taxpayers’ money and latter hitting at the former of painting them in a bad light to score political goals.

The governors claimed the senators were exposing them as corrupt and inept because most of them want to become governors in 2022.

But the senators maintained that they were performing their oversight role as stipulated in the Constitution and termed governors' claims as excuses aimed at evading accountability.

Mohamud Ali (Marsabit), Ali Korane (Garissa), Mohammed Abdi (Wajir), Ali Roba (Mandera), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Lee Kinyanjui (Nakuru) and Paul Chepkuony (Kericho) will also answer to the queries.

Others are Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Joyce Laboso (Bomet), Stephen Sang (Nandi), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Sospeter Ojaamong (Busia), Wilber Ottichilo (Vihiga) and Wycliffe Wangamati (Bungoma).

Also expected to appear before the panel are Amason Kingi (Kwale), Mutahi Kahiga (Nyeri), Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Moses Lenalkulal (Samburu), Charity Ngilu (Kitui), Alfred Mutua (Machakos), Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni), Patrick Khaemba (Trans Nzoia) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira).

