Fresh peace accord signed to end banditry in Kerio Valley

Political and religious leaders from West Pokot, Baringo and Elgeyo Marakwet have reached a new accord to end hostilities caused by banditry in Kerio Valley.

They have made fresh commitments to ensure border raids for cattle rustling are brought to end so that residents of the two counties can enjoy peace.

The leaders made the resolutions during a seven hour peace accord that was held at Chesegon Trading Centre along the West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

The political leaders from the region, who participated in signing the peace accord, included Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, MPs Peter Lochakapong, Bowen Kangongo (Marakwet East), Oscah Sudi ( Kapseret ), professionals, elders, religious and opinion leaders.

“We will not accept a turn back because we want our people to live in peace,” said Murkomen.

They agreed on the immediate re-opening of several public and secondary schools that have not been operating due to banditry.

At the meeting attended by residents of the three counties living nears the borders, the leaders also agreed on the re-opening of the Chesegon market, which collapsed more than five years ago.

“Banditry is to blame for food shortages in Kerio Valley and general under development,” said Murkomen.

He regretted that many families had been forced to flee from their homes in the region, abandoning fertile land that would have been used for food production.

“As we turn a new chapter of peace we want our people to use the fertilise land they have so that they can produce adequate food,” said Murkomen.

He said the killings by bandits had affected innocent people including a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates at Tot boarding and mixed secondary school in Marakwet East three days ago.

“The counties and national government need to start branding animals in this region as one effective way to end banditry because it will be easier to identify stolen animals from either side,” said Murkomen.

Kangogo and Kachapong said they will help in the rehabilitation of youth who engage in banditry so that they can engage in other income generating activities in order to earn a living.

Sudi said the national government should also deploy adequate security in the region to help deal with the bandits who roam within the Kerio Valley region.

“Insecurity is a major problem that affects the entire region and we ask communities to be committed to peace,” said Sudi. The political leaders agreed to hold a series of joint peace meetings in the region