Five shipping firm staff connected with gold theft held longer

A court has allowed police six more days to detain five employees of DSI Exports and Cargo Company Ltd suspected to have robbed a private firm's managing director of 2.5kg of gold worth Sh8.2 million.

Senior resident magistrate Zainab Abdul of Milimani court on Friday granted the application following a sworn affidavit by Corporal Philip Bett, attached to DCI Kilimani.

Bett is investigating a case of conspiracy to commit robbery with violence.

In the affidavit, five suspects; Abbas Badru Omuoma, Victor Ogolla Keza, Robert Otieno Muga, Elizabeth Jeff Opembe and Philip Onyango Bhibhi are being investigated for the robbery.

Bett told the court that on July 10, the gold was violently robbed from Galagama Gedara Sahul Hameed, a managing director of Jewellanka private Ltd, based in the Democratic Socialist Republic of Si Lanka dealing in minerals.

He said the suspects are alleged to be employees of DSI Exports and Cargo Company Ltd and were arrested on Thursday at the offices of the company within Lavington and escorted to Kilimani police station.

The investigating officer said the first suspect, Omuoma, is said to involved in the crime since the complainant paid him Sh8.2 million for the gold which he received on behalf DSI Exports and Cargo.

Bett told the court that the complainant and his friend were being driven back to his hotel in a vehicle provided by the company when they were robbed and left stranded.

