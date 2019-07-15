Counties running broke due to revenue impasse, says Ongwae

Kisii Governor James Ongwae has said counties are plunging into bankruptcy following failure by the National Assembly and Senate to reach a consensus on the Division of Revenue Bill.

Speaking at Gusii Stadium on Saturday, Ongwae said the devolved units are staring at empty coffers to realise any meaningful development in the face of the impasse.

“Let the MPs and senators end this impasse so we can get the money to undertake development. Right now many counties cannot finance even salaries,” Ongwae said.

He termed the acrimony dogging the debate on the Bill as unhealthy and likely to plunge counties into financial chaos.

While senators want the 47 counties allocated Sh327 billion in the next financial year, their counterparts in the national assembly want the devolved units allocated Sh316 billion.

The Division of Revenue Bill spells out the sharing of revenue between the national and the county governments for the 2019-20 financial year that started on July 1.

County budgets that have already been passed have been rendered useless with the Senate’s Finance and Budget committee chairman Mohamed Mohamud already terming them null in the face of the impasse.

The Constitution stipulates that the Bill should be passed by both Houses of Parliament before the unveiling of the budget statement by Treasury CS.

Ongwae said counties have no other special kitties to draw funds from save for what they receive from the national government.

On development, the governor said his government was committed to leverage development in the region by putting emphasis on key development projects.

Already, the county is set to flag off operations at the banana and avocado factories which have been under construction for some years now.

Operations in both plants are set to be inaugurated in the next two weeks, Ongwae said.

He continued on his clarion call for unity among the community saying it has now become of age to saunter into the national political stage.

He said with more than two million votes the community should have a pie at the national leadership.

“If there is any amongst us saying we are still young he should be rejected, whatever such leaders tell you, tell them off. If they continue like that then we should start thinking it was a mistake that we elected them."

Ongwae was flanked by Kitutu Chache North and South MPs Jimmy Nuru Angwenyi and Richard Onyonka respectively.

Onyonka will be seeking for the governorship in 2022.

Edited by R.Wamochie