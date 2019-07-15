Cop shoots self dead after family row

A police officer in Kilifi has shot himself dead following a family row.

The police constable based at Kizurini police station in Kaloleni Sub County killed himself on Sunday morning.

The officer, 25, was only three years old in the police service with the station being his first posting.

Kilifi county police Commander Patrick Okeri said the officer left the reporting office to a colleague saying he was going to take water from his changing room.

“The officer was on duty at the reporting office. He left a colleague there and went to the house. After a few minutes his colleague heard a gunshot. He in the company of other officers went to the direction where the gunshot came from. They heard a partner to the officer shouting for help. They found the officer lying in a pool of blood after shooting himself on the head,” said Okeri.

The bullet came in through the right jaw into the head and went out through the roof of the house.

“We cannot say he killed himself due to work related issues. The officer has been working well. We are still investigating the cause but we believe it is due to family issues. He shot himself in front of the partner, whom they have been living together,” added Okeri.

A police officer who spoke on condition of anonymity said the officer has been having issues with the woman.

“They have been living together with the woman and they have a child together. They have been in constant disagreements until at some time the parents intervened but nothing changed. They are living outside the station but I do not know why the wife came to the house, which he uses as his changing room,” said the officer.

Kaloleni MP Paul Katana, who visited the scene of the shooting, urged the government to give police officers regular psychological trainings to help them manage stress.

The body was moved to the Coast General Hospital mortuary, Mombasa.