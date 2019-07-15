Close

CHARGES

Akinyi to be arraigned today over drugs

Akinyi’s accomplices are Fellis Anyango and an unnamed man from DR Congo.

In Summary

•She was nabbed on Saturday over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Lang’ata road.

by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
15 July 2019 - 06:00
Joyce Akinyi together with two others were locked up at Muthaiga police station waiting to be arraigned.
Joyce Akinyi together with two others were locked up at Muthaiga police station waiting to be arraigned.
Image: COURTESY

Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi will be arraigned today to face drugs trafficking charges.

She was nabbed on Saturday over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Lang’ata road.

Together with two others, she was locked up at Muthaiga police station waiting to be arraigned.

 

Akinyi’s accomplices are Fellis Anyango and an unnamed man from DR Congo.

Police claimed to have recovered from the suspects 4kg of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The operations were conducted by officers from the DCI Special Crimes Prevention Unit together with the Anti-Narcotics department.

The head of Anti-Narcotics at the DCI, Hamisi Masaa, declined to comment on laboratory tests about the powder believed to be cocaine.

A police source privy to the operations said that the detectives ambushed the club after several suspects were arrested with sachets of cocaine in different parts of the city.

He divulged that some of the arrested suspects’ believed to be part of the distribution network directed the officers to Akinyi.

 “All the suspects arrested with the small sachets said they had bought from that club," he said.

More:

Trader Joyce Akinyi, Congolese man arrested over drug trafficking

Controversial  trader was once married to a Nigerian businessman Anthony Chinedu.
News
1 day ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by GEORGE OWITI Correspondent - Machakos
News
15 July 2019 - 06:00

Most Popular

  1. Corridors of Power
    1d ago Corridors of Power

  2. Texas woman shares home with mother's corpse for three years
    2d ago World

  3. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    2d ago Corridors of Power

  4. Mountain Bongo: Kenyan-only antelope
    2d ago Big Read

  5. Families 'cheated of Boeing crash compensation'
    2d ago World

Latest Videos