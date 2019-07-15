Akinyi to be arraigned today over drugs

Businesswoman Joyce Akinyi will be arraigned today to face drugs trafficking charges.

She was nabbed on Saturday over allegations of drug trafficking at Deep West Club along Lang’ata road.

Together with two others, she was locked up at Muthaiga police station waiting to be arraigned.

Akinyi’s accomplices are Fellis Anyango and an unnamed man from DR Congo.

Police claimed to have recovered from the suspects 4kg of white powder believed to be cocaine.

The operations were conducted by officers from the DCI Special Crimes Prevention Unit together with the Anti-Narcotics department.

The head of Anti-Narcotics at the DCI, Hamisi Masaa, declined to comment on laboratory tests about the powder believed to be cocaine.

A police source privy to the operations said that the detectives ambushed the club after several suspects were arrested with sachets of cocaine in different parts of the city.

He divulged that some of the arrested suspects’ believed to be part of the distribution network directed the officers to Akinyi.

“All the suspects arrested with the small sachets said they had bought from that club," he said.