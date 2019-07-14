Your money is safe - betting firms assure customers

“SportPesa has been fully compliant with all tax and legal requirements in Kenya. Our business has uniquely and consistently boosted sports development in the country and we have never wavered in our support to the investment in the community,” CEO Ronald Karuri said in the statement.

“This is amply demonstrated by the positive impact we have made across a wide range of sporting activities, including football, boxing, rugby and the investments we have made in community programmes such as water access, initiatives in environment protection and in uplifting skills of the youth.”

Karuri said the firm is completely dedicated to dialogue with all relevant sector players, with the aim of coming up with a mutually beneficial solution that will complement government's development agenda, and provide a stable business environment.

Earlier in an exclusive interview with the Star, the firm's director of communications Jean Kiarie said trying to solve a social problem by imposing taxes is not a solution.

“This challenge requires an all-inclusive approach from the industry regulator and stakeholders. We must all talk and come up with measures that are accommodative to all stakeholders because such strictness being displayed will make room for more illegalities in the sector,” she said.

Kiarie said the firm’s main contention has been the imposition of a 20 per cent withholding tax to betting money, a situation she said will harm gamers as they will have to pay more than they ought to.

“Withholding tax element of 20 per cent was essentially placed on the winning money and not the stake. We are not against paying taxes but cannot allow a situation where innocent Kenyans are subjected to more taxes, yet they have already paid the same in other forms.”

On the firm's course of action if the suspension is upheld, Kiarie said they will "cross that bridge when the time comes" but added that they hope things will work out for the benefit of all players.

She said SportPesa has yet to understand the motivation behind the suspension.

“There must be a distinction between the formal and informal business. This is not just about SportPesa but things to do with the entire industry. What we want stakeholders to understand is that in every business, there is a percentage of those who would want to abuse the sector and there are those who may be doing wrong, but there needs to be fairness even in how the matters are reported,” Kiarie said.

Similar sentiments were made by Betin Kenya, which said it has complied fully with state regulations since its entrance into the Kenyan market five years ago.