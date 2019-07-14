Focus on uniting Kenyans - DP Ruto tells politicians

Deputy President William Ruto has asked politicians to focus on uniting Kenyans.

Ruto on Sunday said the country has shifted from the old way of doing politics that relied heavily on tribalism.

He said it is unfortunate that some leaders are still engaging in stale politics, causing division and hatred in the society.

Ruto spoke on Sunday in Makadara and Mathare constituencies where he attended various church services.

“Now, Kenya is a democracy whose politics is informed by issues and the development of the country,” he said.

He said the fundamental goal of Jubilee administration is to put Kenyans together amid efforts to do away with hatred, divisions and ethnicity.

Flanked by nominated Senator Naomi Wako, MPs James Gakuya (Embakasi North), Nixon Korir (Langat’a), Benjamin Gathiru (Embakasi Central) and Geoffrey King’ang’i (Mbeere South), Ruto said the unity will create a conducive environment for the development of the country.

The DP argued that if key leaders joined hands, it would be easier for the government to achieve its grand development plan centred around the Big Four agenda.

“It is our commitment and responsibility to better the lives of Kenyans. In particular, we are going to offer decent housing to people in informal settlements besides improving their sewerage system,” he said while addressing in Huruma.

Ruto asked Kenyans to shun leaders who perpetually engage in endless and valueless politics.

“Voting is just a one day exercise in a span of five years. We must focus on the transformation of this country,” he said.

Ruto pledged government’s support in the promotion and protection of small businesses.