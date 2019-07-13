Close

TILL ... DO US PART

Yes I do: Waiguru to marry her fiance lawyer today

Much-hyped traditional wedding to be held at Kiamugumo Primary school, Kirinyaga

by KEVIN CHERUIOYOT
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Governor Anne Waiguru with her fiancé Waiganjo Kimotho
Governor Anne Waiguru with her fiancé Waiganjo Kimotho
Image: COURTESY

Kiriyaga  Governor Ann Waiguru is expected to marry her fiance, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The much-hyped traditional wedding well known as ngurario is to be hosted at Kiamugumo Primary school. This comes after a private dowry ceremony was held in February.

The wedding is expected to be attended by a big number of guests, including politicians.

Waiganjo paid the bride price for Waiguru in Kiamungo village, Kirinyaga on February 16. He was married to a Nairobi-based publishing consultant and journalist Lorna Seneiya with whom he had three children.

Waiganjo has represented Waiguru in several court cases, including an election petition that challenged her victory at the last election. It was filed by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Frequent representation of her in court aroused speculations that the two had a love affair. They, however, dismissed that, saying their relationship started 10 years down the line in a ferry as they were travelling to a constitutional conference in Mombasa.

Waiganjo realised "Waiguru was just a girl like others and did not waste time asking for contacts".

The two then had their first date at Thai Restaurant in Nairobi, leading to the current relationship. Waiganjo is from Murang'a.

Waiguru warned that her marriage to Waiganjo should not be politicised. He hinted that some people had started interfering in her private life with politics.

Waiganjo paid the bride price for Waiguru on February 16.
8 hours ago
