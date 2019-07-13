'Yes I do', Glamour as Waiguru ties the knot

• Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has finally exchanged her vows with the love of her life Kamotho Waiganjo.
• In a colorful ceremony held at the Kiamugumo Primary School.
Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has finally exchanged her vows with the love of her life Kamotho Waiganjo.
In a colorful ceremony held at the Kiamugumo Primary School.
The wedding was climaxed with the cutting of the shoulder.
In Kikuyu tradition, this 'cutting of the shoulder', is the central point in the entire ceremony.
It is the right 'arm' of a roast goat which the groom cuts while the bride holds. When the groom is done, the bride continues holding on to the piece on her hand and the man cuts a piece and feeds her then feeds himself.
Thousands of invited guests among them President Uhuru Kenyatta Opposition leader Raila Odinga are witnessing the event.
At least 30 Members of Parliament, Cabinet and principal secretaries and woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) , Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Sabina Chege (Murang'a) are also present.
Others include Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Transport CS James Macharia, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya's James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.