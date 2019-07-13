Why MPs' supremacy war has rendered 2019-20 county budgets illegal

The Constitution stipulates that the Bill should be passed by both houses of Parliament before the unveiling of the budget statement for the new financial year by Treasury CS.

Senate’s Finance and Budget Committee chairman Mohamed Mohamud said all county budgets passed by county assemblies for the current financial year are null and void.

Mohamud cited Article 224 of the Constitution which provides that; "On the basis of the Division of Revenue Bill passed by Parliament under Article 218, each county government shall prepare and adopt its own annual budget and Appropriations Bill in the form, and according to the procedure, prescribed in an Act of Parliament."

Mohamud said that the consequence of not passing the Division of Revenue before the beginning of the new financial year is that county governments are precluded from preparing their own annual budgets and Appropriation Bills.

The Mandera Senator explained that the only remedy for the county governments is for their assemblies to pass votes on account – authorize the county executives to withdraw funds from the County Revenue Fund Accounts for recurrent expenditure.

However, Public Finance Management Act only provides for votes on account where Division of Revenue has been passed but for whatever reason, a county has not passed an Appropriation Bill – a piece of legislation that authorizes expenditure.

“The counties have therefore been placed in a precarious position as the options of votes on account can only be exercised with respect to the funds already in the respective County Revenue Funds,” Mohamud said.

National Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi said that budgets and continued withdrawal and expenditure of funds by the county executives are unconstitutional.

“I see many counties are happy saying they have passed the budget in good time, but what budget? Article 224 does not allow you to prepare budget without Division of Revenue,” he said.