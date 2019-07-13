Close

Waiganjo is now my second son - Waiguru's mother

In Summary

• Waiguru’s mother Mary Njeri has welcomed Kamotho Waiganjo as her son.

• Waiguru’s elder brother Micheal Mureithi said they are happy as a family that Waiguru and Waiganjo had made a decision to solemnize their union.

by ELIZABETH NGIGE
13 July 2019 - 16:31
Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru arrives at her Traditional Wedding.
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGE

Waiguru’s mother Mary Njeri has welcomed Kamotho Waiganjo as her son.

In an exclusive interview with the Star she said that Waiganjo joins her family as her second son. 

“I am Mary Njeri Nyamu and I am Anne Mumbi's mother. We have come here because it is Mumbi's Ngurario ceremony by Kamotho Waiganjo so that she becomes his wife. We have accepted. Especially, me as Mumbi's mother I have embraced Waiganjo. Anne Mumbi Nyamu is my 3rd born. And Nyamu is her late father. I am very happy. God gave me one son and now I have another one called Kamotho Waiganjo,” she said.

 

She added, “I am very happy. We have accepted him with both hands as the entire family. We can never do anything bad to him".

Waiguru's elder brother Micheal Mureithi with mother Mary Njeri Nyamu
Image: ELIZABETH NGIGE

Waiguru’s elder brother Micheal Mureithi said they are happy as a family that Waiguru and Waiganjo had made a decision to solemnize their union.

Waiguru's wedding is currently underway at the Kiamugumo Primary School in Kirinyaga County.

Thousands of invited guests among them President Uhuru Kenyatta  Opposition leader Raila Odinga are witnessing the event.

[PHOTOS] Uhuru, Raila attend Waiguru's wedding

Waiganjo served in constitution implementation commission.
1 hour ago

At least 30 Members of Parliament, Cabinet and principal secretaries and woman representatives Florence Mutua (Busia) , Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay) and Sabina Chege (Murang'a) are also present.

Others include Interior PS Karanja Kibicho, Transport CS James Macharia, Narok Senator Ledama ole Kina, Siaya's  James Orengo, Public Service Chief Administrative Secretary Rachel Shebesh, Nairobi politician Beatrice Elachi and Gender Commission member Priscilla Nyokabi.

