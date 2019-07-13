Waiganjo is now my second son - Waiguru's mother

Waiguru’s mother Mary Njeri has welcomed Kamotho Waiganjo as her son.

In an exclusive interview with the Star she said that Waiganjo joins her family as her second son.

“I am Mary Njeri Nyamu and I am Anne Mumbi's mother. We have come here because it is Mumbi's Ngurario ceremony by Kamotho Waiganjo so that she becomes his wife. We have accepted. Especially, me as Mumbi's mother I have embraced Waiganjo. Anne Mumbi Nyamu is my 3rd born. And Nyamu is her late father. I am very happy. God gave me one son and now I have another one called Kamotho Waiganjo,” she said.

She added, “I am very happy. We have accepted him with both hands as the entire family. We can never do anything bad to him".