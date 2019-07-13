Uhuru says betting firms should pay tax, not corrupt children

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday weighed in on the ban facing various gambling firms.

Uhuru said that gambling firms have an obligation to pay tax and should not be platforms for children to engage in.

"We want to get that money so that our children can use it in sports and culture. Gambling is not for children, and also, some money should be given to the government," Uhuru said.

His comments come at a time that major gaming companies are involved in a tussle with the government over cancellations of licenses.

The firms have accused the government of acting illegally in dealing with the issue saying that they have been operating above board.

The President was speaking during Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru's Ngurario ceremony in Kerugoya.

Uhuru and opposition leader Raila Odinga showered praise on Waiguru's traditional wedding to lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The two who witnessed the Gikuyu wedding called on Kenyans to emulate them in conserving Kenyan cultures.

"We are here to keenly look at this. I have never gone for a Ngurario of old people. I was wondering where I would sit. I am happy that we are embracing our culture," Uhuru said at the wedding in Kirinyaga.

The President observed that things are going wrong in the lives of many Kenyans because people have abandoned their traditions.

"We have embraced the wazungu culture and that is why our society is collapsing. People no longer respectful to each other. You think you are better than the rest," Uhuru said.

He added; "Some of you speak English but they don't know where that language originated from. It is our responsibility to embrace our cultures."

On his part, Raila who also attended the ceremony acclaimed Waiguru and Kamotho for embracing the African culture.

"The white have tried to wash away our culture but Kamotho and Mumbi have shown that they still embrace the culture," he said.

Raila called on Kenyans to unite in diversity and that every county should have a cultural centre and that will unite Kenyans so that others can learn from them.

The former Prime Minister urged Waiguru and Kamotho to walk together to ensure that they are successful in life.

"They both understand life very well and so they will be happy. I know they will have a good life because they are mature enough to understand life. I urge all Kenyans to follow their example," Raila said.