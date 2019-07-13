Three Kenyans among 26 killed as gunmen storm Somalia hotel

At least 26 people have been killed in an attack on a hotel in Southern Somalia.

Juba Land State President Ahmed Madobe on Saturday said the attack has left 56 others injured.

According to President Madobe, three Kenyans and three Tanzanians are among those who have died in the attack.

Others are two Americans, one British National and one Canadian National.

Among those nursing injuries in various hospitals are two Chinese nationals.

The attack also has left a prominent Canadian-Somali journalist dead.

According to BBC News, a suicide bomber rammed a car containing explosives into the Asasey hotel in the port of Kismayo, and gunmen then stormed the building

Journalist Hodan Naleyah and her husband were said to be in the hotel at the time of the attack.

Islamist group al-Shabab has claimed the attack.

BBC reported that Regional politicians and clan elders were inside the hotel discussing a forthcoming regional election at the time of the attack.

Witnesses said they heard gunfire inside the hotel soon after the car bomb went off.