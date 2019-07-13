[PHOTOS] Uhuru, Raila attend Waiguru's wedding

Waiganjo paid the bride price for Waiguru in Kiamungo village, Kirinyaga on February 16. He was married to a Nairobi-based publishing consultant and journalist Lorna Seneiya with whom he had three children.

Waiganjo has represented Waiguru in several court cases, including an election petition that challenged her victory at the last election. It was filed by Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua.

Frequent representation of her in court aroused speculations that the two had a love affair. They, however, dismissed that, saying their relationship started 10 years down the line in a ferry as they were travelling to a constitutional conference in Mombasa.

The two then had their first date at Thai Restaurant in Nairobi, leading to the current relationship. Waiganjo is from Murang'a.

Waiguru warned that her marriage to Waiganjo should not be politicised. He hinted that some people had started interfering in her private life with politics