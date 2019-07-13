Close

Classroom wall collapses in Samburu West

Thirty Class 1 pupils escaped unhurt when teacher noticed wall was trembling.

In Summary

• Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said she will get emergency fund to reconstruct the classroom. 

• Another classroom was being constructed when the collapse occurred.

 

by MARTIN FUNDI Correspondent, Samburu
13 July 2019 - 06:00
Pupils learning in a collapsing classroom/file
Pupils learning in a collapsing classroom/file

Teacher Phyllis Lesilele was writing on the blackboard when she noticed the wall was wobbling.

"I noticed the wall was shaking as I wrote on the blackboard, and sensing danger, I rushed all pupils to a safe place in the compound before the wall came down," the Morijoi Primary teacher said.

The school is in Samburu West.

Thirty Class 1 pupils escaped unhurt when the wall collapsed on Wednesday. 

Masons constructing a new classroom next to the collapsed one also escaped unhurt.

Samburu West MP Naisula Lesuuda said she will get an emergency fund to reconstruct the classroom. 

"We had given another classroom, which is under construction since the school was only going up to Class 7  and we wanted to get to Class 8. I will look for emergency funds to construct and replace the one that has collapsed," she said. 

The legislator said the traditionally built classroom was old. 

Lesuuda said the institution did not have a Class 8 for the longest time despite the large catchment area. Students would transfer after Class 7.

"That’s why Class 8 is being constructed," she said. 

She urged parents to value education and take their children to school. 

In January this year, Samburu Woman Representative, Maison Leshoomo urged parents to sell some livestock to pay school fees.

She said residents value livestock and prefer investing in goats rather than their children's education.

(Edited by V. Graham)

