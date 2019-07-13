Baringo police reservist dies after hippo capsizes boat

A hippo overturned an improvised boat killing a National Police Reservist who was fishing in Lake Baringo.

Solomon Chemursoi, 32, from Loruk village, went missing on Tuesday before his body parts were found floating on the water on Thursday morning.

“My brother was among more than 300 NPR officers that the government disarmed and withdrew their services last week, forcing him to try fishing to feed his young family,” Musa Chemursoi said.

Chemursoi said his brother had left his clothes and shoes on the shore before making his fatal venture inside the flooded lake.