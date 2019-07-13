Close

WAS FISHING

Baringo police reservist dies after hippo capsizes boat

Kamuren confirmed the incident saying the man was alone when the hippo knocked the makeshift boat

In Summary

• The deceased is among over 300 disarmed NPR officers.

• The government is urged to speed up compensation to aide his young family.

by JOSEPH KANGOGO Correspondent, Baringo
13 July 2019 - 00:00
Men walk past Lake Baringo black spot in Loruk where rogue Hippo killed a 32-year old man on Tuesday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

A hippo overturned an improvised boat killing a National Police Reservist who was fishing in Lake Baringo.

Solomon Chemursoi, 32, from Loruk village, went missing on Tuesday before his  body parts were found floating on the water on Thursday morning.

“My brother was among more than 300 NPR officers that the government disarmed and withdrew their services last week, forcing him to try fishing to feed his young family,” Musa Chemursoi said.

 

Chemursoi said his brother had left his clothes and shoes on the shore before making his fatal venture inside the flooded lake.

A man rescues a frustrated sheep kid from following her mother killed and feasted by rogue crocodile in Lake Baringo on Thursday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO

The deceased left behind a jobless widow Damaris Chemakit and three kids, two girls and a boy aged between 2 and 8 years.

“My brother was humble, jovial and hardworking. This is just but an unfortunate incident and we are appealing to the government to compensate the family” Chemursoi said.

 

Loruk Sub-location chief Samuel Kamuren confirmed the incident saying the man was alone when the hippo knocked the makeshift boat, capsizing it.  

“Small pieces of his body were found on Thursday morning at the lake shores after a tiresome three-day search since Tuesday” Kamuren said.

He said crocodiles may have feasted on his , adding that police collected the remains and took to Baringo County Referral Hospital mortuary awaiting the burial arrangements.

 

A woman risks her life walking deeper to fish inside Lake Baringo on Thursday. Rogue Hippo killed a 32-year old man on Tuesday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO
A frustrated sheep kid whose mother was killed and feasted by rogue crocodile in Lake Baringo, Loruk shores on Thursday.
Image: JOSEPH KANGOGO
