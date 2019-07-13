AMISOM member states raise red flag over Somalia exit plan

AMISOM Member states have expressed grave concerns over withdrawal of troops from Somalia.

The States on Saturday said they have noted mismatch between AMISOM’s mandate and the complex environment in which it operates.

The said there is great need to review of AMISOM’s mandate to take into account the realities on the ground.

In a communique of the political consultative meeting of the ministers for foreign affairs of the African Union mission in Somalia (Amisom) troop contributing countries (TCCs) seen by the Star, the member states agreed that though they take note of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2472 (2019) that renewed AMISOM’s mandate and further authorized the Member States of the AU to maintain the deployment of AMISOM until 31st May, 2020, they have concerns of grave implications of the AMISOM troop drawdown on Somalia’s peace and state building process.

In the meeting held at a Nairobi Hotel, the troop contributing countries stressed the need to ensure that the troop 2 drawdown is phased equitably, based on a joint assessment of the prevailing situation and matched by corresponding capacity of the Somalia Security Forces to take over and to avoid risk of losing gains made.

While acknowledging the invaluable role of the Military Operations Coordination Committee (MOCC) of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) in guiding AMISOM’s logistical and operational activities, the TCC’s called for increased troop generation of the requisite Somali National Army in line with the Somali Transition Plan.

Regarding the cost, status and future prospects in relation to the actual and prevailing situation in Somalia, the States maintained request to the UN to provide adequate, predictable and sustainable funding to enable AMISOM conclude its Mission successfully before the actual exit.

“The Political Consultative Meeting has highlighted the mismatch between AMISOM’s mandate and the complex environment in which it operates and called for the review of AMISOM’s mandate to take into account the realities on the ground,” read part of the communique.