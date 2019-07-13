Close

RESPONDING TO TREATMENT

35 Embu students hospitalised with Hepatitis A

Samples of water and food taken to for testing

In Summary

• 35 Moi High School Mbiruri’s students in Embu County have been admitted in various hospitals after being infected with the Viral Hepatitis A disease.

• Samples of water and food have been sent to the Government Chemist and the Kenya Medical Research Institute for testing.  

by REUBEN GITHINJI Corespondent, Embu
13 July 2019 - 10:46
Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital (resized picture)
Embu Level Five Teaching and Referral Hospital (resized picture)

Thirty-five studenst from Moi High School Mbiruri in Embu County have been admitted to hospital after being infected with Hepatitis A.

The students are said to be responding well to treatment.

 

Embu Health executive Joan Mwende and medics went to the national school  to find out the cause of the viral disease. 

 

Samples of water and food have been sent to the Government Chemist and the Kenya Medical Research Institute for testing.  

"We suspect water or food may be the cause of the disease. Once tests have been done, we are going to determine what cause the disease and decide on a way forward,” Mwende said on the phone.

She said the school was given water treatment chemicals. 

Mwende said students were told to have tests for hepatitis A at public health hospitals before going back to school on Friday next week.

Hepatitis A is a viral liver disease that can cause mild to severe illness. The hepatitis A virus  is transmitted through eating or drinking of contaminated food and water or through direct contact with an infectious person.

A person contracts the disease if they eat or drink water contaminated with poop from someone who has the virus.

