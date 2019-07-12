[PHOTOS] All systems set for Waiguru's traditional wedding

Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru is expected to marry her fiance, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.

The much-hyped traditional wedding well known as ngurario is to be hosted at the Kiamugumo Primary school. This comes after a private dowry ceremony was held in February.

The wedding is expected to be attended by a big number of guests, including politicians.

Waiganjo paid the bride price for Waiguru in Kiamungo village, Kirinyaga on February 16.

Waiganjo was married to a Nairobi-based publishing consultant and journalist Lorna Seneiya with whom they had three children.

Waiganjo has represented Waiguru several times in court including the case where Martha Karua was challenging Waiguru's win in the last general election.

Waiganjo was in Waiguru's defense team together with Paul Nyamodi.