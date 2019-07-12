Nyakach MP Aduma to be arraigned Friday after arrest

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor is expected to be charged in court on Friday with irregular payment of Sh68 million to a law firm by the Nairobi county government.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has been investigating allegations of irregular payment to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company Advocates.

Aduma was the acting director of Legal Affairs at City Hall when part of the alleged payment was made. The county was by then under the defunct city council.

Aduma was arrested at Kondole Gor Mahia Hotel in Kisumu on Thursday. According to a source, the officers had been tracing the MP. They pounced on him after he had finished his meal and was ready to leave.

Some of the officers were in plainclothes. Tother with their uniformed colleagues, they whisked the lawmaker off to the EACC Western region office. He was to be transferred to Nairobi in the evening.

"I'm being taken to Nairobi over some issues that happened in the course of my duty while still a civil servant a decade ago. I'll see what will happen and whatever they'll raise against me," Aduma said.

"... It has nothing to do with current politics. I want to thank the officers. They have been friendly and have treated me well and even booked a flight for me to Nairobi."

Earlier, EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak said they had been investigating the case and it was finally completed and submitted to ODPP, who concurred with the recommendation to charge Aduma.

"Aduma will be arraigned on Friday to answer to charges of conspiracy to commit an economic crime and abuse of office during his tenure as director, Legal Affairs at the Nairobi County government," Mbarak said.

In Kisumu, officers led by the region's deputy boss Aura Chebole said they could not comment on the case because it was being handled from the head office.

On April 26, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was arrested by EACC officials over the same case. Kidero's former Chief of Staff George Wainaina was also arrested.

DPP Noordin Haji said he had sufficient evidence to support criminal charges against Kidero, Wainaina, Aduma and former Mayor John Ndirangu.

