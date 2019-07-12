Nyakach MP Aduma released on a Sh3 million bail

Nyakach Mp Aduma Owuor has been released on a Sh3 million cash bail.

Aduma was charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption and abuse of office.

He allegedly defrauded the city council of Nairobi Sh10 million through fraudulent payment of the said amount to Stephen Mburu (deceased) trading as Wachira, Mburu, Mwangi and company advocates.

The legislator was nabbed in Kisumu on Thursday by the EACC sleuths.

EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said Aduma committed the office during former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure.

At the time, the legislator was the acting director of Legal Affairs at City Hall when part of the alleged payment was made.

Mbarak said EACC has been investigating the allegations of irregular payment to Wachira Mburu, Mwangi and Company Advocates.

Aduma was arrested at Kondole Gor Mahia Hotel in Kisumu on Thursday.

According to a source, the officers had been tracing the MP. They pounced on him after he had finished his meal and was ready to leave.

"I'm being taken to Nairobi over some issues that happened in the course of my duty while still a civil servant a decade ago. I'll see what will happen and whatever they'll raise against me," Aduma said.

"... It has nothing to do with current politics. I want to thank the officers. They have been friendly and have treated me well and even booked a flight for me to Nairobi,” he said.

On April 26, former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero was arrested by EACC officials over the same case. Kidero's former Chief of Staff George Wainaina was also arrested.