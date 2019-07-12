NTSA revokes license for driver, tout who pushed woman from moving matatu

The National Transport and Safety Authority has invalidated a PSV license for Joseph Muasya and conductor's badge for John Ndwai for throwing out the passenger in a moving vehicle.

Florence Wanjiru lost her life as a result of being thrown out from a Killeton vehicle with registration number KCC 086U.

NTSA director general Francis Major said both the driver and the conductor are in police custody awaiting judgment.

Meja said the Authority had summoned the Sacco officials, asking them to submit the report as to what transpired before Wanjiru was thrown out of the moving matatu.

The 28-year-old was a waitress at Yongli Casino in Hurlinghum.

Police investigations indicated that Muthoni boarded the matatu heading to the city centre on June 25 at the Kilimani bus stop.

Initial reports at the Kilimani Police Station say it was a case of a hit-and-run.

A watchman who saw Muthoni lying by the road side writhing in pain used her mobile phone to contact her relatives.