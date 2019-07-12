NTSA revokes license for driver, tout who pushed woman from moving matatu

• Florence succumbed to her injuries at Kenyatta National Hospital three days after the incident.
• The authority has further said all 144 vehicles belonging to Killeton Sacco will undergo inspection to ensure that they are worthy to assess roads.
The National Transport and Safety Authority has invalidated a PSV license for Joseph Muasya and conductor's badge for John Ndwai for throwing out the passenger in a moving vehicle.
Florence Wanjiru lost her life as a result of being thrown out from a Killeton vehicle with registration number KCC 086U.
NTSA director general Francis Major said both the driver and the conductor are in police custody awaiting judgment.
Meja said the Authority had summoned the Sacco officials, asking them to submit the report as to what transpired before Wanjiru was thrown out of the moving matatu.
The 28-year-old was a waitress at Yongli Casino in Hurlinghum.
Police investigations indicated that Muthoni boarded the matatu heading to the city centre on June 25 at the Kilimani bus stop.
Initial reports at the Kilimani Police Station say it was a case of a hit-and-run.
A watchman who saw Muthoni lying by the road side writhing in pain used her mobile phone to contact her relatives.
NTSA Update On The Killeton Sacco Matatu Incident. pic.twitter.com/zwmYS4Eu0t— NTSA KENYA (@ntsa_kenya) July 12, 2019
The deceased was taken to St Francis Hospital where doctors said her condition was so dire.
She was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital where reports indicate her brain had been punctured and skull broken.
Unfortunately, she died three days later.
As a result, NTSA said all the 114 vehicles belonging to Killeton Sacco will undergo inspection to ensure that they are worthy to assess roads.
Meja ins astatement said the Sacco drivers and conductors will also have to undergo a mandatory road safety and customer care training.
In June last year, a student of the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies, only identified as Doreen died after she was pushed from a moving matatu along Thika road.
The bus belonged to to Zam Zam sacco.
Peter Pekat said the woman died in his arms as he was rushing her to Neema Uhai hospital which is located opposite the Safari Park hotel.
Through the hashtag #JusticeforDoreen, Kenyans on twitter said NTSA should be held solely responsible for failing to put a stop to the worrying trend.
Few days before, a watchman was pushed out of a City Shuttle bus on Waiyaki Way following a disagreement with the tout over Sh10 fare.
The bus then ran over the passenger, killing him instantly.