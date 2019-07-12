Illegal loggers in Makueni forest warned

Kenya Forest Service has vowed to arrest residents caught felling trees in South-Mbooni forest block in Makueni.

Speaking yesterday to reporters in Kivale forest yesterday after a two-day survey, KFS commandant in charge of enforcement and compliance Alex Lomarkoko confirmed there was illegal logging in the forests.

Lomarkoko, who was accompanied by Makueni County Ecosystem Conservator Joseph Wakiaga and a team of forest rangers, said they had discovered marked trees by unknown people in the forest as if they were getting prepared for felling.

A section of the saw millers had denied that there has been illegal logging in the forest and called on the government to investigate. They said the matter had been propagated in the social media to portray them as criminals.

Lemarkoko said KFS has no plans of felling trees in the forest since the moratorium which was imposed 24 February 2018was still in place.

“I have confirmed that during my tour in the forest, it is true that trees have been felled illegally and we are working with other security urgencies to ensure the criminals are arrested and prosecuted,” said Lemarkoko.

He went on: “Nobody is allowed to cut, fell, harvest remove or transport forests products from public and community forests until when the ban will be lifted,” he said.

He however said the illegality was not alarming as was portrayed in the media.

A sport check by the Star in most of the forests in Mbooni indicates that loggers permitted to harvest trees in their farms extend the harvest in public forests making it tricky for rangers to spot them.