Gold Scam: Businessman Paul Kobia released on Sh2 million bail

Controversial businessman Paul Kobia has been released on a Sh2 million cash bail.

Kobia was last month arrested at his residence in Mzima Springs on Riverside Road after a five-hour raid by DCI officers.

He was arrested for conspiracy to defraud Sh14 million from the director Iron and Steel DMCC in Dubai.

Kobia allegedly conspired with 13 other people to obtain the money from Antonio Cianci by means of fraudulent tricks by displaying metal boxes purportedly parked with genuine gold bars.

On diverse dates between April 13 and April 25, Kobia purported to have an office trading in the name of Duaf International Limited and Malca Amit Limited falsely pretending to carry out a genuine gold business.

Other counts included forging of stamps belonging to KRA, CBK, the national treasury and others.

He denied charges before Magistrate Martha Mutuku and released on bail. The case will be heard on August 30.