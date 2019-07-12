Close

CAMPUS ATTACK

CUEA don assaulted former colleague, police doctor tells court

Says upon examining Rosa he found she suffered injuries on the lower part of the right biceps

In Summary

• Medical report from Karen Hospital shows lecturer was admitted after attack

• Nderitu tells court Rosa filed case against him so as to take over his position

by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
12 July 2019 - 00:00
Lecturer Samuel Nderitu in a Kibera Court yesterday
CUEA DEAN: Lecturer Samuel Nderitu in a Kibera Court yesterday
Image: WILFRED NYANGARESI

A police doctor has told a Kibera court that a former lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa was attacked with a blunt object leading to bodily harm.

Dr Joseph  Kamau testified in a case in which Rosa Ko alleges she  was assaulted by  her colleague Samuel Nderitu.

The doctor said upon examining Rosa he found she suffered injuries on the lower part of the right biceps.  

 

Kamau told court Rosa sought his medical attention a day after the incident occurred.

A medical report from the Karen Hospital tabled in court showed that  the lecturer was admitted after the incident.

Nderitu is accused of beating up his colleague Rosa after the two disagreed on the increased number of part-time lecturers at CUEA.

He told court that Rosa filed the case against him so as to take over his position as dean.

The charge sheet indicates that Nderitu committed the offence on October 3 last year at the university's Karen campus.

Rosa reported the matter to Hardy police station and after investigations, the accused was arrested.

Rosa was by then assistant professor in International Relations. She was fired after the incident.

 

Nderitu denied the charge and was freed on a bail of Sh30,000 or a bond of Sh50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

Hearing continues on 26 September.

MORE:

Ex-MP caught up in Kitisuru drama and charged with assault, released on bail

Former Tetu MP James Ndung’u Githinji is the developer of estate in Kitisuru.
News
1 week ago

Youth accuses Gem MP of assault over Facebook post

News
1 month ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by CLAUSE MASIKA
News
12 July 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    20h ago Corridors of Power

  2. Magufuli to Tanzanian women: Set your ovaries free
    1d ago Africa

  3. How relatives pounce once wives become widows
    1d ago Big Read

  4. DCI and DPP fly to Italy over dams scandal
    19h ago News

  5. CORRIDORS OF POWER
    1d ago Corridors of Power

Latest Videos