CUEA don assaulted former colleague, police doctor tells court

A police doctor has told a Kibera court that a former lecturer at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa was attacked with a blunt object leading to bodily harm.

Dr Joseph Kamau testified in a case in which Rosa Ko alleges she was assaulted by her colleague Samuel Nderitu.

The doctor said upon examining Rosa he found she suffered injuries on the lower part of the right biceps.

Kamau told court Rosa sought his medical attention a day after the incident occurred.

A medical report from the Karen Hospital tabled in court showed that the lecturer was admitted after the incident.

Nderitu is accused of beating up his colleague Rosa after the two disagreed on the increased number of part-time lecturers at CUEA.

He told court that Rosa filed the case against him so as to take over his position as dean.

The charge sheet indicates that Nderitu committed the offence on October 3 last year at the university's Karen campus.

Rosa reported the matter to Hardy police station and after investigations, the accused was arrested.

Rosa was by then assistant professor in International Relations. She was fired after the incident.

Nderitu denied the charge and was freed on a bail of Sh30,000 or a bond of Sh50,000 with a surety of the same amount.

Hearing continues on 26 September.