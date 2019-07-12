Court quashes TSC guidelines on teachers' transfers and promotions

A labour court has ruled that teachers will only be transferred within the geographical areas they are elected to represent.

Employment and Labor relations Judge Byrum Ongaya on Friday said the Teachers Service Commission shall undertake the transfer of teachers being members but non-officials of KNUT in accordance with the provisions of the Code of Regulations of Teachers (CORT).

The Judge also directed that the commission convenes a validation meeting for finalizing the performance measurement tools by December for rollout next year.

TSC shall institute administrative steps for availing the tools to the individual teachers as their respective stations of deployment.

During the hearing, the commission had told the court that any attempt to stop performance measurement as being championed by KNUT would be unconstitutional.

The commission argued that performance management tools are management privileges of any employer used to measure the productivity of employees and cannot be stopped.