Arrest warrant issued on rugby player accused of rape

Police are looking for one of the rugby players accused of raping a musician after he failed to appear in court for two consecutive days for judgement.

Magistrate Martha Mutuku on Friday subsequently issued a warrant of arrest against Alex Mahaga.

The court was to deliver its judgement on Thursday but failed to due to Mahaga’s absence.

Rugby players Frank Wanyama and Alex Mahaga were charged with gang rape on April 23.

The two face at least 15 years in prison and, depending on the circumstances, they could face life imprisonment.

The Kenya Harlequin FC players are accused of sexually assaulting a musician at Seefar Apartments in Highrise, Nairobi, on February 10.

They denied the charge before Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi and released on bail.

Their lawyers Wafula Simiyu and Ombui Ratemo asked for lenient bond terms noting they have been contracted by the national rugby team so they are not a flight risks and that they underwent DNA tests.

The lawyers also said their clients need their passports for travel to represent Kenya in the forthcoming rugby series.

The sportsmen were arrested after the woman claimed they attacked her when she went to one of their houses after her birthday celebration on that date.

She told her story via social media, where she claimed she was drugged before the ordeal and added that she was pregnant.

"I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn’t fight two men who play rugby professionally. Obviously, they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night,” she claimed.

"I could have reported the case to the police but I was in denial, shock, pain and exhausted. I didn’t want to report also because of the profile of one of these rugby players."

In her police statement, the musician said she tried to confront Wanyama with the allegations but he dismissed her telling her to look for a lawyer in case she decides to go public.

Wanyama accused her of attempting to extort him.