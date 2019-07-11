Sh60m land case against Kimunya starts August 5

The Sh60 million corruption case against Kipipiri MP Amos Kimunya and two others will be heard on August 5.

Trial magistrate Felix Kombo of the Anti-Corruption court adjourned the case to enable the prosecution call the remaining two witnesses.

Kimunya has been charged alongside Lilian Njenga, a director of Land Adjudication and Settlement, and Jughae Wainaina, chairman of Midlands Ltd, a company associated with the MP who once served as Finance minister.

The three are facing charges of abuse of office by fraudulently disposing of public property worth Sh60 million.

The prosecution alleges that in June 2005, Kimunya and Njenga allocated Midlands 25 acres of public land.

Kimunya is accused of not protecting public property and failing to disclose he was a director of Midland.

Njenga faces a charge of disposing of public property and Wainaina of fraudulently acquiring public property registered under Settlement Fund Trustee.

Wainaina and Midlands are accused of fraudulent acquisition of public property on February 6, 2006, in Nairobi county.

The accused have denied seven counts of abuse of office, failing to disclose a private interest to one’s principal and fraudulent disposal of public property.Earlier, witness Joseph Wanuma said farmers in Kinangop, Nyandarua county, did not benefit in any way from the activities of Midlands Ltd, which allegedly bought 25 acres of land from Settlement Fund Trustee.