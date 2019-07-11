Road rage: Neglected Bungoma road blocked

Bungoma residents on Wednesday blocked the Pamus-Ndengelwa Road road with boulders and planted banana stems to protest against its poor condition.

The residents mainly from Pamus, Muyayi and Ndengelwa brought business to a standstill for most of the day.

They accused the county government of neglecting the road despite promising to repair it.

“The road is in the middle of the town yet is impassable and we are forced to use long alternative routes,” Muyayi resident Ben Wafula said.

Resident Mary Wasike accused Governor Wycliffe Wangamati of failing to keep his campaign pledge to start tarmacking the road in his first 100 days in office.

“Not even periodic maintenance has been done since he took office,” she said.

The road goes to Wangamati's home, she said, "but he has since changed routes."

The residents barricaded more than a kilometre stretch.

The rains have made the road condition worse.

Bukembe West MCA Antony Lusenaka said his efforts to get the county to fix the road have failed.

“I have gone to the governor and the Roads CEC who are well aware of the state of this road,” he said.

Lusenaka said the county assembly had budgeted for upgrading the road.

Roads CEC Collins Mukhongo and Governor Wangamati did not respond to calls or answer messages sent to their phones.

