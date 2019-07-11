Police in Kisii launch probe into mysterious murder of two kids

Police in Kisii have launched investigations into the murder of two sisters within Keberesi village.

A Police report at the Kenyenya Police Station indicates that the two sisters aged 4 and 6 years were found raped, murdered and their bodies with underwear around the neck dumped outside their compound.

The incident is said to have happened at around 5pm on Wednesday evening.

The report filed by the father of the two Mazon Kirochi, a teacher at Riokindo Primary School, indicates that he got home only to find the shocking incident.

The 50-year-old said on arrival from school, he found the gate to his house locked from the inside.

He decided to jump over the fence and as he approached his main house door, he found it locked from the inside.

"He called out for his two children who were left behind but none responded,” read part of the report.

According to the report, Kirochi then went round the house and found the rear kitchen door open.

He found the 4-year-old Stephanie Kerubo, a nursery school kid at the Kenyenya Primary school, lying on her back with a bra tied around her neck.

"On checking for the other daughter by the name Diana Kerubo aged 9 years a standard one pupil at Kenyenya primary school, he found her lying dead near a covered sockpit on her back with a strap of a cloth tied around her neck," the report stated.

On visiting the crime scene, police found the body of Kerubo with her underwear half removed with an indication she might have raped before her murder.

Police say no suspect been identified yet with the bodies of the deceased moved to Christamarian hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.