Parliament dismisses reports of night allowance for MPs

The night allowance for Member of Parliament is a creation of the media, the Parliamentary Service Commission said on Thursday.

In a detailed press statement seeking to clarify what MPs earn, the PSC also dismissed reports that the legislators make more than Sh1 million a month.

PSC Vice Chairperson Naomi Shaban said the reporting on matters relating to the remuneration of MPs has been inaccurate and misleading to the Public.

She said every MP is entitled to a salary of Sh532, 500 which is also taxable. However, the gazetted salary of MPs is Sh621,250.

"The salaries and allowances earned by Members of Parliament are all taxable as required by the provisions of the Income Tax Act Cap. 470. Members of Parliament, therefore, pay taxes on every salary or allowance earned and they are not exempt from paying taxes," she said.

The PSC also dismissed reports that the legislators had allocated themselves 17 new allowances.

"There is a conservatory order issued by the High Court preventing payment of house allowance to Members of Parliament. It is noteworthy that all other state and public officers are receiving house allowance," the statement by PSC said.

Shabaan who read the statement to the press in Parliament added, "Members of Parliament are only entitled to earn one allowance outside the gross remuneration package of Sh532,500 as determined by Salaries and Remuneration Commission which is a sitting allowance."

Shaban said the allowance is payable to an MP when he or she attends a House or Committee sitting.