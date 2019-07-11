Lenku tells MPs to keep off county affairs

Kajiado Governor Joseph Lenku has told off three MPs, saying they are trying to undermine his administration and ensure his defeat in 2022.

He urged them to concentrate on delivering security and education projects and let county leaders handle devolved projects.

In a press communiqué from the US where he is on an official trip, Lenku criticised MPs Peris Tobiko and Elijah Kanchory for “spreading propaganda” that he has slashed development money to the wards from Sh45 million to Sh30 million.

The governor said Tobiko, a Jubilee MP, has been angling to dethrone him in 2022 and has enlisted the services of Kajiado Central MP Elijah Memusi of ODM.

“Sadly, an elected MP has the temerity to consciously present outright fallacies. Our ward budgets have remained at Sh30 million. Unfortunately, some of our leaders are apathetic to careful reading of documents. The budget estimates are a public document which anyone can access,” the governor said.

Last weekend, the two MPs attended a function in Kajiado Central where they attacked the county government, saying its 2019-20 budget had misplaced priorities.

The governor accused the two of meddling in county affairs while some of their constituents are fundraising to build police posts.

“Some of these leaders have been in office for two terms, yet their electorates have to be harassed by being asked to contribute money to build police posts. Some primary school children are trekking for kilometres and across dangerous highways for lack of a nearby school.

"Just go to Kyang’ombe and see,” Lenku said

The governor said the MPs had broken away from the unity of purpose embraced by Kajiado leaders and were inciting tribal sentiments and spreading falsehoods about his administration.

Some of them want to dictate how resources and jobs are distributed, he said.

Lenku suggested that one of the MPs was “very bitter” with a simple transfer of senior officers in the same capacity to other departments.

“What is behind so much interest in some county officers holding certain positions?” he asked.

“We shall not be derailed. We know for whom they are holding the fort in preparation for 2022...When politics comes, we shall still be there. We have beaten bigger names. We shall repeat it,” Lenku said

