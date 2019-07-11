Kisumu MCAs summon Finance chief over Sh10bn budget

Kisumu county assembly has summoned Finance executive Nerry Achar over the proposed Sh10 billion 2019-20 budget.

On Wednesday, temporary speaker Inviolate Adhiambo directed Achar to appear before the Budget committee within seven days to explain why he had not responded to issues raised by the assembly on the budget.

This directive came after Budget committee chairperson Judy Ogaga told the assembly that Achar was yet to be given formal communication concerning the assembly recommendations.

Ogaga was presenting the committee's progress report to the House.

Earlier, Achar had been given until Tuesday to respond to the requirements needed by the committee to aid in the process before the budget is passed.

They included a list of pending bills and closing balances, a list of all the flagship projects for 2018-19, conditional grants and their supporting documents.

During the session, the MCAs noted that it was unfortunate that until now they were yet to get any communication from the executive.

West Nyakach MCA George Ogutu said a delay in passing the budget could cripple activities in the county.

His Kisumu West counterpart Paul Okiri blamed the executive for derailing the process. He said they were ready to approve the budget hence the matters they raised should be addressed.

This comes a day after residents faulted the assembly and the executive over the failure to approve the budget by the June 30 deadline and urged Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o to crack the whip to prevent the county from witnessing the ‘side shows’ causing the stalemate.

The impasse threatens to cripple activities in the county as MCAs engage in a war of words with the executive.

Deputy governor Mathews Owili had on June 30 accused the assembly of corruption. MCAs responded saying they will not be distracted from their demands.

Owili said the executive was ready to meet the demands of the assembly but will not bow to pressure to have the new assembly building allocated Sh600 million.

Kisumu Residents Voice Association chairman Audi Ogada said the circus between the executive and assembly must stop.

He said the budget is a people-driven process, urging the two arms to make peace for the sake of taxpayers.

“All that Kisumu residents need is service delivery and development, they want the budget process done procedurally,” he told the Star on phone.

