I can't solve all your problems - Passaris tells her voters

• Passaris says those expecting her to fix it all because they elected her, they must be expecting way too much.
• She says a majority of the leaders are looked upon by citizens to settle their personal bills.
Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris has rebuked Kenyans questioning her performance record since she was elected into office.
What would I expect from a two year old? #TemperTantrums #TerribleTwos— Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) July 11, 2019
If you expected me to fix it all because you elected me, you expected far too much amid all the 'confusion'. I can't fix what you yourself don't aspire to fix. Next time you vote. Think twice. Think issues. https://t.co/nh6bPEKlQY
In a tweet on Thursday, she said, "If you expected me to fix it all because you elected me, you expected far too much amid all the 'confusion'."
She went on to say, "I can't fix what you yourself don't aspire to fix. Next time you vote. Think twice. Think issues".
Passaris was responding to one of her followers who had asked to know the institutional changes she has proposed two years after she was elected.
Her sentiments came amid a backlash from Kenyans after she supported MPs' decision to demand more allowances.
She said leaders are looked upon by citizens to settle their personal bills.
"We represent citizens who look to leaders for their personal expenses from rent, medical, funerals, school fees, food, etc. "
She noted Leaders in other countries are not expected to settle constituents personal bills.
"When we move from dependency to independence we can reduce our wages."
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday distanced himself from a plot by legislators to allocate themselves outrageous allowances.
Kuria said the allowances are not justifiable.
"I find this allowance not justifiable at all costs. I reside in my house in Nairobi and I cannot justify to my family why the taxpayer has to pay me to be away from them," he said.
He added, "I direct that if the payment has to be made, Parliament should transfer his allowance to Gatundu District Hospital for the remainder of my term in the 12th Parliament".
It has been reported the legislators have allocated themselves a total of 17 new allowances that would see their salaries rise from the current Sh1.1 million to between Sh2.1 million and Sh2.9 million.
If the bill is passed, a single MP would be entitled to between Sh18,200 and Sh24,000 night allowance in a day.
However, on Thursday the Parliamentary Service Commission dismissed the reports as a creation of the media.
Each MP will thus accumulate some Sh96,000 in a single week or a total of Sh384,000 in a month.
The SRC has sued the Parliament for what it terms as illegal allocation of Sh250,000 monthly house allowance.
Car grants, sitting allowance, burden allowance and duty allowance are among the 17 new allowances the Legislators have allocated themselves.