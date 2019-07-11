I can't solve all your problems - Passaris tells her voters

In a tweet on Thursday, she said, "If you expected me to fix it all because you elected me, you expected far too much amid all the 'confusion'."

She went on to say, "I can't fix what you yourself don't aspire to fix. Next time you vote. Think twice. Think issues".

Passaris was responding to one of her followers who had asked to know the institutional changes she has proposed two years after she was elected.

Her sentiments came amid a backlash from Kenyans after she supported MPs' decision to demand more allowances.

She said leaders are looked upon by citizens to settle their personal bills.

"We represent citizens who look to leaders for their personal expenses from rent, medical, funerals, school fees, food, etc. "

She noted Leaders in other countries are not expected to settle constituents personal bills.

"When we move from dependency to independence we can reduce our wages."

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Tuesday distanced himself from a plot by legislators to allocate themselves outrageous allowances.

Kuria said the allowances are not justifiable.

"I find this allowance not justifiable at all costs. I reside in my house in Nairobi and I cannot justify to my family why the taxpayer has to pay me to be away from them," he said.

He added, "I direct that if the payment has to be made, Parliament should transfer his allowance to Gatundu District Hospital for the remainder of my term in the 12th Parliament".