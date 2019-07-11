Ex-presidential candidate to deposit Sh1.5million bail in bhang case

A former presidential candidate arrested with 450kg of bhang has suffered another blow after the High court dismissed his application for review of his bail terms.

Jaffer Isaak Sora who ran for president in 2013 was charged in a Marsabit court with trafficking the narcotic valued at about Sh11.5million.

He was nabbed at a roadblock near Marsabit town driving a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser that was towing a trailer carrying the drug.

High Court Judge Juma Chitembwe dismissed the review application saying it was fairly reviewed by the trial court and lacks merit.

“Taking the circumstances of this case into account and recognizing that the bond terms were fairly reviewed by the trial court within a period of one week, I do find that the discretion of this court cannot be exercised in favour of the accused. The bond terms are reasonable and ought not to be interfered with,” Judge Chitembwe ruled.

Sora is now required to deposit Sh1.5 million cash bail or a bond of Sh3 million with two sureties as reviewed by Marsabit magistrate Tom Mbayaki Wafula, down from Sh3 million cash or Sh6 million bond with sureties.

Chitembwe directed the accused to visit the DCI office on Wednesday of every last week of the month.

“Since the trial is scheduled for July 25 this year, I hereby review the requirement that the accused report to DCI on Wednesday of every last week of every month. The application lacks merit and is hereby dismissed,” the judge ruled.

Sora has denied the charges and has been in Marsabit Remand Prison since June 19 when he was arraigned.

His lawyer Njengo Mwangi convinced a Marsabit court to review the bond terms. But Sora said he is poor and could not raise the amount even after Marsabit magistrate Wafula reviewed to a cash bail of Sh1.5 million.

He applied for a review of the bail terms to Judge Chitembwe in Meru.