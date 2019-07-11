DCI and DPP fly to Italy over dams scandal

The DCI has also reached out to the Italian government for support.

The Italian investigations are reported to have revealed that the financing was never a government-to-government agreement as claimed by Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

They have also traced the people involved in the transaction, how money moved into and out of Nairobi and some of the assets bought from the proceeds of graft.

Once the team is back from Italy, Haji will then evaluate the evidence presented to him and decide on the charges to be preferred on culprits.

It is expected that the names of senior government officials to be charged over the dams scandal would be known in weeks.

The DCI on May 6 indicated that two Cabinet Secretaries, three principal secretaries and a parastatal chief are among 22 people whom he wants charged.

The probe has threatened to split the Jubilee Party into two, with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies accusing the DCI and Haji of being used to wage a political war.

Haji received the investigations file but sent it back to the DCI as investigations were still ongoing.