DCI and DPP fly to Italy over dams scandal

An Italian contractor, CMC Di Ravenna, is at the centre of bribery claims involving top government officials.

• The DCI is investigating the possible loss of Sh21 billion meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley. 

• It is expected that the names of senior government officials to be charged over the dams scandal would be known in weeks.

by ALLAN KISIA Political Writer
11 July 2019 - 07:00
The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and his colleague from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti are in Italy to conclude investigations into the Arror and Kimwarer dams scandal.

The two flew out on Tuesday and will meet their counterparts in Turin to discuss the progress of the multi-billion shillings scandal.

The DCI is investigating the possible loss of Sh21 billion meant for the construction of the two multi-purpose dams in Kerio Valley.  

 

Kinoti started the investigations in December last year and because of the complex nature of the case, has sought help from state organs including the National Intelligence Service.

The DCI has also reached out to the Italian government for support. 

The Italian investigations are reported to have revealed that the financing was never a government-to-government agreement as claimed by Treasury CS Henry Rotich.

They have also traced the people involved in the transaction, how money moved into and out of Nairobi and some of the assets bought from the proceeds of graft. 

Once the team is back from Italy,  Haji will then evaluate the evidence presented to him and decide on the charges to be preferred on culprits. 

It is expected that the names of senior government officials to be charged over the dams scandal would be known in weeks.

The DCI on May 6 indicated that two Cabinet Secretaries, three principal secretaries and a parastatal chief are among 22 people whom he wants charged.  

The probe has threatened to split the Jubilee Party into two, with Deputy President William Ruto and his allies accusing the DCI and Haji of being used to wage a political war.

Haji received the investigations file but sent it back to the DCI as investigations were still ongoing.

FINANCING

The two offices have been working very closely as they meticulously examine the evidence investigators unearthed. 

An Italian contractor, CMC Di Ravenna, is at the centre of bribery claims involving top government officials.

The firm has been declared bankrupt in Italy and was kicked out of two mega projects it had been contracted to undertake last year in Nepal, South East Asia.

In Kenya, the bribery claims relate to advance payments made to the firm, yet no work had started.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich is among high-ranking Government officials who were questioned in relation to the stalled projects.

